What Louisville’s Black Pastors Say About Their Schools – Pastor Derek Wilson

Pastor Wilson is pastor at the Spirit of Love Center and also the Director at the Destiny Academy Christian School, a private school he and his church formed after it became obvious that the Jefferson County Public School District was not serving all students, especially those of color, well.

Hear Pastor Wilson discuss two examples of students who were not doing well in JCPS schools that came to thrive in his alternative school environment. Clearly, it isn’t that these children cannot learn, but rather they are not all served well by the one-size-must-fit-all traditional public school environment.

Pastor Wilson’s message is clear. JCPS and Kentucky need more school choices, like charter schools, for those students who aren’t getting a decent education in the traditional system.