What Louisville’s Black Leaders Say About Their Schools – William Mansfield

William Mansfield has a remarkable and varied background. He is the President and founder of the Mansfield Institute for Public Policy and Political Engagement, which advocates with community stakeholders for the social, psychological, physical and economic needs of Millennial Americans. He also established the 3MG Investment Group helping pre-revenue and mid-size companies structure short- and long-term debt and equity financial strategies. He is a board member of Louisville’s Center for Economic and Social Justice.

His edited comments in the video below were made during a visit to Louisville by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on October 26, 2020.

Clearly, Mansfield understands the problems facing parents and guardians of many children today and supports solid answers, including school choice, to address the “virus of illiteracy” that plagues his city and our state today.