Traditional public school teacher Tweets that charter kids are best he gets

Teacher Jay Wamsted just Tweeted out an interesting thread that includes some important, professional insight about the quality of charter school students who show up in his high school math classes.

Click here to read the part of the Tweet thread that starts out saying:

“So quick story

I’m a 14 year public school teacher, and for years was fed a steady diet of anti-charter rhetoric. City of Atlanta is terrified of charter schools, told us how to vote, etc cetera.”

There is more to the thread that does not capture with the link above. You will have to expand this to include seeing a lot more Tweets to view the whole thread, but it is worth your time to do that.

Bottom line: Despite the propaganda being generated by the traditional school system, charters are working, and an objective teacher from Atlanta can see it in student quality.

Keep this in mind the next time the usual traditional school people in Kentucky try to tell you charters don’t work. Traditional school folk, to use Wamsted’s term, are “terrified” of charters because they do work better and show up the traditional system.