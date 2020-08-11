Taking liberty to the airwaves: BIPPS CEO talks closings, school choice

Bluegrass Institute President and CEO Jim Waters appeared Tuesday morning on the Brian Thomas Show on Cincinnati’s 55KRC, where he discussed Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent executive orders regarding bars and schools.

Listen to the interview here.

Jim used the opportunity to push for giving parents more choices regarding where to educate their children and called on the legislature to clarify and limit the power of the governor to close schools and churches and shut down businesses.

He also noted how Kentucky public education system has miserably failed to provide quality online learning for students during the pandemic, and how parents should receive financial help to establish their own online program by being granted a portion of the tax dollars that would have spent by schools had they been open.