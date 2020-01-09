Stop Saying “At Least We’re Not Mississippi”: A Q&A With Rachel Canter of Mississippi First is a very readable discussion about some of the things going on in Mississippi’s public schools that contributed to that state’s white and black students moving past Kentucky’s whites and blacks in the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Grade 4 testing in math and reading.

Kentuckians, and especially our legislators and educators, need to pay attention as our kids are now starting to show up in Mississippi education’s rear view mirror.