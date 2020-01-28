Scholarship tax credit bills filed

BIPPS joined school choice supporters yesterday in the Capitol rotunda to rally for educational freedom. Later in the afternoon, House Majority Whip Rep. Chad McCoy of Nelson County filed HB 350, a bill that would allow taxpayers to receive partial tax credits when they donate to nonprofits that provide school scholarships to low-income students.

The House bill complements a bill filed in the Senate by Winchester Senator Ralph Alvarado, Senate Bill 110, earlier in the session.

If the legislation passes in its current form, it would allow taxpayers to receive a 95% tax credit on donations to non-profit scholarship granting organizations. Both bills state that the majority of first-time scholarships must be awarded to students with disabilities, who are in the foster care system or whose family income does not exceed requirements for free and reduced lunch eligibility.