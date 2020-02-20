Quote of the Day – Wayne Lewis on major problems with Kentucky education, including SBDM



“Children in Kentucky who desperately need our most experienced and most effective teachers often instead have less experienced and less equipped teachers. But additionally, because school-based decision making councils (not school districts or the state) have statutory authority over curriculum, the disparities between the quality of curriculum from school to school can be incredible. In some cases, sadly, schools had no curriculum. In some cases, new or inexperienced teachers walked into classrooms without curriculum or resources and had no idea what they were going to teach (Underline for emphasis Added).”

Former Kentucky Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis, in “Effective Instruction And High Quality Curriculum Matter, A Lot,” February 19, 2020