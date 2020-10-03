Quote of the Day – The Atlantic Also Bemoans the Mess with Social Studies



“It’s clear that something has to change when only one-third of Americans can name all three branches of government; when only 23 percent know the First Amendment supports freedom of religion; and when students think President Abraham Lincoln’s significance can be traced back to his beard.”

Jen Kalaidis, “Bring Back Social Studies,” The Atlantic, September 23, 2013

