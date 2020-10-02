Quote of the Day – Teaching History’s Been in Decline for Decades



“If knowledge of the past is in fact relevant to our ability to understand the present and to exercise freedom of mind – as totalitarian societies, both real and fictional, acknowledge by stringently controlling what may be studied or published – then there is cause for concern about many Americans’ sense of history.”

Diane Ravitch, The New York Times Magazine, November 17, 1985

Teaching of history is part of social studies in Kentucky’s public schools, and the problem hasn’t gotten better over time. For more on the current problems with Kentucky’s social studies standards and the history they should include, but don’t, click here.

And, to see thoughts from Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor about the decline in teaching social studies, click here.