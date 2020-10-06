Quote of the Day – School administration skyrocketing while number of teachers stagnates



“While teacher pay has stagnated over the past two decades, the percentage of school budgets going to administrators has skyrocketed. Half the states now have more noninstructional personnel than teachers.”

Philip K. Howard, “Could Covid Finally Disrupt the Top-Down Education Bureaucracy?” Education Next Blog, August 11, 2020

Kentucky is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to top-heavy school staffing, as this graph shows.

In the most recent year of data available from the Digest of Education Statistics’ 2018 edition, only two states had an even worse teacher to other staff ratio.

Note: The graph was developed from many editions of the US Department of Education’s Digest of Education Statistics beginning with the 1996 edition.