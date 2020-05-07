Quote of the Day: Picking economic winners and losers

“The power grab of many governors has been outrageous and unconstitutional. The last thing we need is the government picking economic winners and losers. You will see politically connected businesses getting the green light first. Just ask the racetracks. Our governor wants to protect our rights to buy liquor and lottery tickets but not the rights of small business people whose businesses are their livelihoods and their lives.” —Brian Strow, Western Kentucky University Professor of Economics and Bluegrass Institute Scholar

