Quote of the day – Pertains to both reading instruction and Kentucky’s problematic school council system



“Being a former legislator, what’s been very popular is local control and flexibility. And I supported that from the perspective I was in at that time. But now that I’ve been in this role as state (education) chief, I see the fallacy there. … It’s almost un-American to say that the state department is better than the locals. But honestly, I’m beginning to see it that way. Not all locals, but many need our expertise.”

Molly Spearman – South Carolina State Superintendent of Education