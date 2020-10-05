Quote of the Day – Even Recent NAEP Tests Indicate with Social Studies



“In 2018, about 15 percent of eighth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level on the U.S. history assessment, which was lower than the 18 percent of students performing at or above this level in 2014, the previous assessment year. There was no significant change in the percentage of students performing at or above NAEP Proficient compared to 1994, the first assessment year.”

NAEP Report Card: US History, Achievement-Level Results

“In 2018, about 25 percent of eighth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level on the geography assessment, which was not statistically different from the 27 percent of students performing at this level in 2014, the previous assessment year. The percentage of students performing at this level was 3 points lower in 2018 compared to 1994, the first assessment year.”

NAEP Report Card: Geography, Achievement-Level Results

Clearly, performance across the nation in these social studies areas hasn’t gotten better over time. For more on the current problems with Kentucky’s social studies standards and the history they should include, but don’t, click here.

