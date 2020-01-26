Quote of the Day



“We are often asked ‘What keeps you up at night?’ Here’s my answer: the abysmal record we as a nation have regarding reading. This was evident in the recent NAEP and PISA results. But it’s not just the poor scores that depress me—it’s that we haven’t made enough progress using known science, including rigorous brain science, in teaching and improving reading.

This keeps me up at night—and it should keep you up too, since it brings into question the effectiveness of our whole research enterprise.”

Mark Schneider

Director of the Institute of Education Sciences | January 8, 2020

Full remarks online here.