Parents: Get Free Education Resources from ACT!

IOWA CITY, Iowa—ACT, a trusted nonprofit partner serving schools and workplaces around the world, announced today a broad-based effort to provide free digital learning and workforce resources to assist students, teachers, schools and workers impacted by COVID-19.

“ACT is driven by our mission and unique abilities to serve students across the learning lifecycle with solutions that meet their individual learning styles, and to serve families who are grappling with the difficulties caused by school closings, the sudden shift to online learning, disruptions in college planning and career uncertainties created by record job losses,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda. “Our organization has devoted itself to helping people succeed in school and in the workplace over the past six decades. Today is no different. We remain committed to supporting learning and workforce development through the most innovative educational technology and proven solutions.”

The free ACT resources outlined below are part of ACT’s commitment to serving community needs during this challenging time. The resources are adaptable for use in the home, through online learning and in workforce settings.

For Students & Parents

ACT Academy: ACT Academy™ is a free online learning resource for students seeking to improve their academic skills through individualized learning plans. Practice tests for PreACT® and the ACT® test are also available.

Free Kaplan Test Prep: Provided by Kaplan, these ACT test prep sessions and events feature digital learning and live online instruction.

ACT Voice-Based Assistant: Amazon Alexa guides users through the ACT registration process, including finding test dates and locations.

College Research Worksheet: This free guide, offered through the American College Application Campaign (ACAC), helps students understand match, fit and cost when researching colleges and identifying which schools they want apply to.

For Educators

icurio: Through icurio®, teachers receive free, instant access to more than 360,000 curated, vetted and maintained standards-aligned resources from the best open educational resource (OER) providers.

Social and Emotional Learning Home Connections: Parent materials and student worksheets are free core tools and strategies for social and emotional learning that can be used at home.

HERA Science: An adaptive learning system for middle school students aimed to develop scientific reasoning and foster confidence in STEM.

ACT Academy: Teachers can use ACT® Academy to gauge their students’ mastery of math, English/language arts and science concepts, providing essential feedback for individual learning.

For Job Seekers

ACT® WorkKeys® National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC): A nationally recognized credential certifying essential skills for employers based on scores on the ACT WorkKeys assessments.

For Education & Workforce Advocates

ACT State Organizations: Education and workforce advocates can network and share best practices with 18,000+ education and workforce professionals across the country.

To discover more about these resources, visit ACT online at: https://www.act.org/content/act/en/covid19.html

