NPR speculation on how schools might look when they finally reopen

NPR’s “9 Ways Schools Will Look Different When (And If) They Reopen” provides some interesting points about how schools might operate when they finally reopen.

I’m not sure these are viable ideas, but they are representative of some of the current thinking about how schools might look when they reopen and the recording includes some comments from Stephen Pruitt, a former Kentucky Commissioner of Education.

At least this serves as a starting point for more discussion about what might need to happen to get schools back in operation.