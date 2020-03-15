KET programming can help with student studies during the Corona virus school shutdowns

Kids out of school create a huge need for home education options. Many Kentucky schools are going to provide either paper, electronic options or possibly both for education from home. But, not all have access to the Internet and some kids might not get paper-based work.

So, we checked an additional option for you – Television.

Along those lines, this just in from Renee Shaw at KET:

“KET fully dedicates daytime broadcast hours on its primary channel to PBS KIDS programming, and 24/7 programming for children is available on the KET PBS KIDS channel. Our website has broadcast schedules for all of KET’s channel. Free PBS KIDS apps can also be downloaded ahead of time and used without internet access. PBS KIDS series and apps are aligned to curriculum areas and specific learning goals.

Additionally, KET has recently provided guidance and support to schools utilizing NTI. KET’s education consultants can be reached through NTI@ket.org.”

PS, I checked and “The new KET PBS KIDS channel is available free over-the-air via antenna to viewers throughout Kentucky:

Ashland WKAS 25.4

Bowling Green WKGB 53.4

Covington WCVN 54.4

Elizabethtown WKZT 23.4

Hazard WKHA 35.4

Lexington-Richmond WKLE 46.4

Louisville WKPC 15.4

Madisonville WKMA 35.4

Morehead WKMR 38.4

Murray-Mayfield WKMU 21.4

Owensboro-Henderson WKOH 31.4

Owenton WKON 52.4

Paducah WKPD 29.4

Pikeville WKPI 22.4

Somerset WKSO 29.4”

Thank you Renee and KET!