Kentucky Department of Education surveying parents about school plans

If you’ve been keeping up with our blog, we already reported on several recent surveys of parents’ and teachers’ plans for the next school year here, here and here. Among other things, these surveys indicate a notable number of students (and teachers) might not come back to pubic schools even if they reopen in the fall. But, these are national level results.

Now (perhaps in response to our earlier blogs?), Kentucky parents are starting to get opportunities to participate in Kentucky-specific surveys.

I am informed that a number of school districts are conducting surveys to find out what parents are planning, and the Kentucky Department of Education is also doing a survey that started two days ago about what happened during the COVID-19 school shutdowns.

If you want to participate in your district’s survey, you need to contact your district if they have not already contacted you.

KDE says it is seeking input from families across the state in a brief survey on the challenges they experienced during the implementation of non-traditional instruction during this past spring. This survey will help KDE plan for possible future periods when student learning occurs at home and provide supports to schools and districts in engaging families during the upcoming school year.

The department’s survey will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete and will be open through June 24.

If you are an adult family member or caregiver who was responsible for a child or children during the period of distance learning during the 2020-2019 school year, KDE invites you to complete the survey found at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBL38TN or here for

Spanish speakers: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NHT5BC5.