Nineteen years ago, the United States suffered its worst terrorist attack ever with the largest single-day loss of life on US soil since the Civil War. Comments today on social media show many who were alive at the time still remember and many have life altering experiences that trace directly back to that day.

Today we pause to remember the many who died in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on that fateful day along with the valiant efforts of first responders and others who came together to recover from the shock and begin to rebuild and to strike back at the terrorist groups who were responsible.

It was a shocking event all Americans should remember as made clear in this short video including those who were at ground zero in New York and featuring Rudy Giuliani, who was Mayor of New York City at the time of the attacks.

Thus, we remember.

But, is this important, life and country impacting event going to fade from the memory of our younger citizens?

The unfortunate truth is that Kentucky’s current public school social studies standards don’t even mention 9/11 or terms like “terrorist,” “Pentagon” and “World Trade Center.” Also totally unmentioned are the countries of “Iraq” and “Afghanistan.”

In fact, these horribly incomplete standards don’t mention any war our nation has fought since World War II, including those that were spawned by the 9/11 attacks.

What do you think about that?