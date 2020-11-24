Is Kentucky’s government hip pocketing money meant for kids?

Politico isn’t normally my first choice for news, but this article says “DeVos blasts states for not spending pandemic aid on school reopening,” and the comments caught my attention.

Referring to money made available for education by the federal CARES Act, Politico says:

“The secretary singled out New York and Kentucky for closing schools while not drawing on the majority of the funding available.”

Later in the article, it says:

“The Education Department also said the slow spending suggests states do not have an urgent need for federal aid and are instead ‘banking’ the money to offset potential revenue declines. That strategy is allowed under the law but is not the intended use of the emergency funding, the Education Department said.”

So, now all Kentucky public schools (and maybe some private ones) are forced to close for virtually all in-person classes for the rest of 2020.

Maybe if the CARES money had been spent as intended, that educationally and emotionally damaging action wouldn’t have been necessary.

And, how is that bankrolled money actually going to be used? Could it be that money meant for kids might not wind up being spent on them at all?