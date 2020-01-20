Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Financial empowerment and fiscal restraint can maximize resources to provide people in poverty a pathway toward economic mobility and financial independence. Some of these positions might not be popular in the moment, but neither was fighting for racial and economic inequality. We should never allow what is unpopular to stop us from doing what is right.” —OJ Oleka, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU) and former Deputy Treasurer of Kentucky
Category: Economic RevivalBy Jim Waters
Tags: Dr. MLK Jr.Poverty