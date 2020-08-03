Given the chaos with opening of Kentucky’s public schools, do parents have other options?

It seems like school opening plans are on a constant merry go round in Kentucky. Some will only offer distance learning, at least at first. Some are reportedly going to try to open at least some in-person classes. And, others seem to be varying back and forth almost daily.

But, kids do best in more stable situations. Given that, and given that it seems like even schools that were going to try to open in-person seem to be changing those plans, is there an option that should be stable for the entire school term?

For children in Grades 6 and higher, the answer is YES!

Believe it or not, Kentucky has a long-running, totally online program from the Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning, or BAVEL. It’s been around since 2004, and it offers an alternative to cobbled together distance learning programs created on relatively short notice by teachers who don’t have much experience with successful distance learning.

BAVEL just released a video about who they are and what they do, and I’ll just let them tell their own story.

I should add a bit more. If a parent can get their local district to approve a district-to-district student transfer, the costs of BAVEL can be totally covered by Barren County Schools.

But, even if your district isn’t interested in doing what is best for your child, you can enroll in BAVEL for a surprisingly low annual cost. At present, I believe the cost per full course is $450. You can also use BAVEL to supplement a home-school curriculum, ordering only those courses you don’t feel comfortable teaching yourself. And, with courses like Algebra II, high school physics and even Advanced Placement subjects available from BAVEL, a BAVEL supplement to a primary home school plan can also be really valuable.

Like all education programs, BAVEL might not be suitable for some students. But, time is running short. Even though many school districts are rolling back their starting date towards the end of August, the time for parents to make a decision is coming – soon. And, BAVEL certainly offers another choice to consider. And, it does award full Kentucky high school diplomas, too.

For more:

http://www.BAVEL.org/

(270) 629-4185

(Updated cost information per BAVEL request at 8:10 pm)