Talk about irony! Look at what the Kentucky Department of Education posted for President’s Day!

Today is #PresidentsDay2020! Did you know that one of the presidents on #MountRushmore is Kentucky's own Abraham Lincoln? Can you name the other 3⃣? Find out why each of these presidents were chosen via @NatlParkService! https://t.co/X53pWzxs5a pic.twitter.com/nMzH0zM9Pk — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) February 17, 2020

Here’s the grim truth. Kentucky’s current public school social studies standards never mention the fact that Abraham Lincoln was born here. In fact, these terrible standards never mention Lincoln at all! Ditto for all but two other presidents, Washington and Jefferson. Yes, the omissions include Teddy Roosevelt, who is the fourth face carved into Mt. Rushmore. Our kids won’t learn much, if anything about Teddy, either.

Kentucky’s students are going to be largely clueless about the little quiz the department just posted as well as a whole lot more.