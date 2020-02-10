Pastors in a state with supports for private school choice like the program

Opponents of scholarship tax credits as a way to provide more school choice options would like Kentuckians to believe that pastors are against the proposal. Currently, those opponents are trying to torpedo House Bill 350, which would finally give Kentuckians more school choice options. A group of pastors, size unknown, supposedly supports killing HB-350.

Well, this supposed fussing by pastors in Kentucky would surprise a lot of pastors in Florida, a state with actual experience with a number of thriving school choice options.

Turns out Florida pastors of multiple races who have lots of actual experience with these programs like them and don’t want them reduced.

Kentuckians should take note.